Advertisement

At least 1 person has life-threatening injuries following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person had life-threatening injuries following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported just after 1 in the afternoon near Burgess Road and Vollmer Road in the Black Forest area. Sgt. Blake White with the Colorado State Patrol said at least three people were injured in the two-vehicle crash that involved two trucks. A medical helicopter and at least one ambulance was called to the crash site.

Last time this article was updated at 2:10 p.m. the cause of the crash was under investigation.

11 News has a crew on the scene and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
Colorado officer resigns amid investigation into violent arrest
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
"I should be targeted like this -- for what," Sullivan said, telling reporter Julie Martin he...
‘Violated’: Thieves hold Colorado Springs Native American man down, cut his ponytail off
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
pueblo
Pueblo murder suspect in custody following vehicle standoff
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
Colorado officer resigns amid investigation into violent arrest
Police and SWAT can be seen surrounding a suspect on a Pueblo street on July 29, 2021. The...
Pueblo murder suspect in custody after barricading self inside SUV