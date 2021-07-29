At least 1 person has life-threatening injuries following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person had life-threatening injuries following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported just after 1 in the afternoon near Burgess Road and Vollmer Road in the Black Forest area. Sgt. Blake White with the Colorado State Patrol said at least three people were injured in the two-vehicle crash that involved two trucks. A medical helicopter and at least one ambulance was called to the crash site.

Last time this article was updated at 2:10 p.m. the cause of the crash was under investigation.

11 News has a crew on the scene and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.