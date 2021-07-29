Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
Colorado officer resigns amid investigation into violent arrest
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town
A deadly crash in Black Forest 7/29/21.
1 killed, children seriously injured following a crash northeast of Colorado Springs
"I should be targeted like this -- for what," Sullivan said, telling reporter Julie Martin he...
‘Violated’: Thieves hold Colorado Springs Native American man down, cut his ponytail off

Latest News

For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a...
New Russian lab briefly knocks International Space Station out of position
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
7/29/21
WATCH:
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
Crews respond to a small fire in Colorado Springs 7/29/21.
Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs