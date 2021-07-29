Advertisement

Pueblo police corner homicide suspect in vehicle west of I-25

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and SWAT have cornered a homicide suspect inside an SUV in a neighborhood west of I-25 in Pueblo.

The ongoing standoff between law enforcement and the suspect has been going on sine mid-Thursday morning on 11th Street between Blake and Craig streets. Police tweeted just before 11 a.m. urging the public to stay away

Police tell 11 News reporter Jack Heeke this suspect is wanted in connection with a body dumped in a trash heap outside a Pueblo home. Detectives believe the victim may have been dead for days before being discovered Tuesday. He was identified Wednesday as 46-year-old Darren Castillo.

Heeke says tear gas has been fired.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

