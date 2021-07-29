Fan Fest kicks off at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum’s first-ever “Fan Fest” is getting underway!

Athletes that have competed in in previous Olympics will do meet-and-greets with fans, sign autographs, partake in sports demos, and more.

“It’s going to be a really great and festive atmosphere,” said two-time Paralympian and Fan Fest emcee John Register. “I think there’s a beer garden that’s going to be here, so it’s a real great time to just bring the community and the families together, and what better time to do it then when we’re hopefully getting out of this pandemic, and just kind of celebrating life again?”

The celebration is 100 percent free! It’s happening in downtown Colorado Springs starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and running through the weekend. Click here for the full schedule!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.