Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly contained a small grass fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Smoke from the fire was visible at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. 11 News was at the scene at about 4:45 p.m. and at that time it appears the fire was extinguished. Firefighters estimate the fire burned about 50′ x 50′.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
