Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly contained a small grass fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Smoke from the fire was visible at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. 11 News was at the scene at about 4:45 p.m. and at that time it appears the fire was extinguished. Firefighters estimate the fire burned about 50′ x 50′.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Delta/Chelton for a small #grassfire. Engine 8 reporting a 50’x50’ fire in the grass and brush. No threats to structures at this time. Delta Dr will be closed due to fire engines parked in the street — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 29, 2021

