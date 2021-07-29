Advertisement

Crews quickly contain a small grass fire in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a small fire in Colorado Springs 7/29/21.
Crews respond to a small fire in Colorado Springs 7/29/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly contained a small grass fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Smoke from the fire was visible at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Delta Drive and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city. 11 News was at the scene at about 4:45 p.m. and at that time it appears the fire was extinguished. Firefighters estimate the fire burned about 50′ x 50′.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

