Colorado Springs set for 150th Downtown Celebration festival Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 150th celebration for the city is set.

Colorado Springs will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Saturday downtown with a full day of festivities including a parade, live music, Olympic athletes & celebrities and more.

“We’re going to party like it’s 1871,” mayor John Suthers quipped on Thursday at a press conference previewing the celebration. (WATCH ABOVE)

Saturday’s event will open with a parade on Tejon Street at 11 a.m. followed by a street festival on Vermijo Avenue from noon-8 p.m. It is being organized by the City in partnership with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM).

Detailed event information is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration and on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/16BojJ9M7.

The media event is on opening day of the USOPM’s Tokyo Games Fan Fest, a four-day, free admission festival celebrating Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games which coincides with the Downtown Celebration.

