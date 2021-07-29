Arrest papers shed light on alleged kidnapping and torture of a woman in a small Colorado town

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by 11 News are shedding more light on a disturbing case out of a small Colorado town.

WARNING: Some of the details in the arrest papers are considered graphic and can be hard to read.

In early July, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of seven people in connection with the alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman. According to arrest papers, the investigation started on Aug. 6, 2017 when authorities were called to an address off Highway 50 in Rocky Ford on a reported burglary in progress.

“Officer Moore was met at the front door by a female identified as [11 News is choosing not to name the victim],” part of the affidavit in the case reads. “[The victim] was completely naked and handcuffed.”

The woman told officers she had been taken from somewhere in Rocky Ford by several people and was blindfolded. She added she was burned with a curling iron and was “waterboarded” because she was labeled a snitch.

The victim told investigators she broke into the home along Highway 50 after jumping out of a moving car to get away from the people who kidnapped her.

The arrest papers go on to state a deputy also responded to the scene and wrote the victim was “crying, naked, and appeared to be very recently drenched with water.” The deputy was able to remove the handcuffs from the victim as the victim explained she believed she was being taken by her captors to be killed.

On Aug. 8, the victim was able to share more with investigators. You can read an excerpt of the arrest papers below after she says she was handcuffed, knocked out, and woke up in a bathroom:

Arrest papers in Rocky Ford case. (Otero County Sheriff's Office)

The victim stated they had burned her multiple times. The arrest papers explain the victim said she was then tied up by rope on her hands and ankles and was tied to both doors at the end of the hallway. The suspects closed the doors and lefter her there to hang.

“[The victim] stated that she heard one of them state that they could take her out to the country and finish her,” the affidavit reads. “She stated that she heard Jamie state that she had a suitcase or duffle bag that she [the victim] would fit in.”

The victim then explained she was moved to the trunk of a car that was occupied by about five people. The victim was able to untie herself, and hit a lever that opened the trunk. She then rolled out of the moving vehicle.

At one point the victim said that the occupants of the vehicle stopped and got out of the vehicle to run after her, but when they saw headlights from someone else and they fled. While trying to get the attention of a bystander driving by, the victim was struck by the vehicle. She was still able to get to a nearby house and call 911, according to the arrest papers.

Investigators were able to execute a search warrant on Aug. 9 at a Rocky Ford home they believe was tied to the incident. They found blue twine, silver handcuffs, two curling irons, and a black and white “Zebra” bed sheet that may have been used during the alleged torture.

The victim was able to identify five of the people involved in the incident. Authorities were able to interview witnesses to help connect the suspects to the case and collaborate some of what the victim had reported. One of the witnesses claimed they didn’t call police that night because they were “afraid of being shot.” According to that witness, the entire incident in the residence where the victim was reportedly tortured lasted about 30 minutes.

The arrest papers also explain children were present at the time of the incident and some of the suspects may have been on meth.

The suspects, who face charges of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder include:

Cosme Flores

Hipolito Isaac Sanchez

Jamie Harmon

Jeremy Casias

Kendra Thompson

Leonard Trujillo

Leroy Osborne

All of the suspects are scheduled to be in court next month.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.