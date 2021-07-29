Advertisement

14 COVID-19 cases tied to MLB All-Star Game events

The All-Star Game was held at Coors Field July 13, 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - More than a dozen fans were confirmed positive for COVID following the MLB All-Star celebration earlier this month.

Health officials reported Wednesday that 14 people who attended either the game itself or surrounding events later tested positive for the virus, constituting an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same workplace, facility or event within 14 days.

No other information has been released about the cases, including vaccination status and whether any are serious.

