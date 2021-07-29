14 COVID-19 cases tied to MLB All-Star Game events

DENVER (KKTV) - More than a dozen fans were confirmed positive for COVID following the MLB All-Star celebration earlier this month.

Health officials reported Wednesday that 14 people who attended either the game itself or surrounding events later tested positive for the virus, constituting an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same workplace, facility or event within 14 days.

No other information has been released about the cases, including vaccination status and whether any are serious.

For a list of ongoing outbreaks in the state, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.