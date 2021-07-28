What to know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases -- and how they show the vaccine is working

(KKTV) - Along with “social distancing,” “flattening the curve,” and “stay-at-home order,” a new phrased has joined the nation’s COVID-19 lexicon: “breakthrough case.”

The phrase seems to be popping up in the news more and more, most recently in Colorado Springs, where a bridge club opted to close its doors for a week after one of its members tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

What does it mean to have a breakthrough case and how common is it? What’s the point of getting vaccinated if you can still get COVID-19?

First things first: Yes, you absolutely should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second: Breakthrough cases are normal with any vaccine and does not mean the vaccine is ineffective.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are when a fully vaccinated person (defined as 14 days after the last dose) contracts the virus anyway. They only make up a small fraction of known COVID-19 cases, even with the delta variant running rampant across the country. The COVID-19 vaccines were never going to be 100 percent effective -- no vaccine is. Think of the people you know who have had flu shots and still get the flu. And the COVID-19 vaccines are more effective than the annual flu shot.

Why is it important to get the vaccine even when infection is still possible?

The COVID vaccines are proving highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, even with the delta variant. Breakthrough COVID-19 cases actually underscore how well the vaccine is working, because the vast, vast majority of vaccinated people who do get the virus experience mild to no symptoms:

- As of mid-July, out of 161 million fully vaccinated people, there were 5,914 cases of vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying from COVID, according to the CDC. Seventy-four percent of those cases were people over the age of 65.

- The CDC says more 97 percent of hospitalizations for COVID-19 involve unvaccinated patients.

- The U.S. surgeon general says 99.5 percent of U.S. COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated.

- In Colorado, 95.7 percent of hospitalizations between January-June were unvaccinated, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

- States currently seeing the most dramatic case surges are states where vaccinations are lowest.

Health experts say breakthrough infections tend to be more common in places with a higher number of cases because of more frequent exposure to the virus. If more people get vaccinated, that’ll likely further decrease the amount of breakthrough cases.

Long story short: While COVID infections can still happen with the vaccine, they are rare and almost always mild. By not getting vaccinated, you are putting yourself at increased risk of serious illness and death, especially with the far more contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in the U.S.

