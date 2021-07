Under latest CDC guidance people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is recommended that people in 38 Colorado counties wear masks while in public indoor spaces.

The guidance was released on Tuesday. Several states decided to implement the guidelines, including Nevada.

“To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” part of the guidance reads.

As of Tuesday evening, there was no mandatory mask mandate in the state of Colorado.

According to the map provided by the CDC, masks are recommended for the following counties in BOLD while in public indoor spaces:

ADAMS - SUBSTANTIAL

ALAMOSA - HIGH

ARAPAHOE - MODERATE

ARCHULETA - HIGH

BACA - LOW

BENT - SUBSTANTIAL

BOULDER - MODERATE

BROOMFIELD - MODERATE

CHAFFEE - SUBSTANTIAL

CHEYENNE - HIGH

CLEAR CREEK - HIGH

CONEJOS - HIGH

COSTILLA - MODERATE

CROWLEY - MODERATE

CUSTER - MODERATE

DELTA - SUBSTANTIAL

DENVER - MODERATE

DOLORES - LOW

DOUGLAS - SUBSTANTIAL

EAGLE - SUBSTANTIAL

EL PASO - SUBSTANTIAL

ELBERT - MODERATE

FREMONT - MODERATE

GARFIELD - HIGH

GILPIN - MODERATE

GRAND - HIGH

GUNNISON - LOW

HINSDALE - HIGH

HUERFANO - SUBSTANTIAL

JACKSON - LOW

JEFFERSON - MODERATE

KIOWA - LOW

KIT CARSON - MODERATE

LA PLATA - MODERATE

LAKE - SUBSTANTIAL

LARIMER - SUBSTANTIAL

LAS ANIMAS - SUBSTANTIAL

LINCOLN - SUBSTANTIAL

LOGAN - LOW

MESA - HIGH

MINERAL - HIGH

MOFFAT - HIGH

MONTEZUMA - SUBSTANTIAL

MONTROSE - SUBSTANTIAL

MORGAN - MODERATE

OTERO - MODERATE

OURAY - HIGH

PARK - SUBSTANTIAL

PHILIPS - MODERATE

PITKIN - SUBSTANTIAL

PROWERS - MODERATE

PUEBLO - SUBSTANTIAL

RIO BLANCO - HIGH

RIO GRANDE - SUBSTANTIAL

ROUTT - HIGH

SAGUACHE - HIGH

SAN JUAN - LOW

SAN MIGUEL - HIGH

SEDGWICK - LOW

SUMMIT - HIGH

TELLER - SUBSTANTIAL

WASHINGTON - SUBSTANTIAL

WELD - SUBSTANTIAL

YUMA - MODERATE

The United States now has a high level of community transmission due to #COVID19 cases rapidly increasing in some parts of the country. Learn more about the levels of community transmission across the U.S. on CDC’s COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/cROqLRIcgJ. pic.twitter.com/PQAz68xvVG — CDC (@CDCgov) July 27, 2021

