UCHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People who work for UCHealth will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

UCHealth made the announcement on Wednesday, The requirement is for all employees, providers, volunteers and partners.

“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” said Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth. “We know that vaccination will also improve health and safety within the communities UCHealth serves, and we want to set an example and help bring an end to this pandemic.”

The health system is also providing a $500 bonus to any employee who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 22.

As of Wednesday, nearly 85% of UCHealth’s 26,000 employees have already received the vaccine.

