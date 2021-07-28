Advertisement

Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PARK, Fla. (WPLG) - The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a thief in a U-Haul truck, was returned.

“Kids, man, they have a fabulous time,” Greg Jackson, the owner of Tycoon Party Rentals, said.

Jackson loves his job and his yellow train, the main attraction of his small party rental business. He employs kids and pays them $10 an hour.

“We have almost 20 kids on our payroll to keep them off the streets, you know what I’m saying?” Jackson said.

All the good fun came to a screeching halt Monday morning just before 4 a.m.

A U-Haul drove to Jackson’s warehouse unit where the suspected driver hitched the train to it and hauled it away.

The theft happened in less than 10 minutes.

Moments after WPLG first aired the story, Jackson got a call from a viewer.

“Said, leave me anonymous but this is where your train is at, this is the address,” Jackson said.

WPLG captured the moment Miami Gardens Police arrived outside a home where Jackson’s yellow train was parked in the yard.

Police told WPLG the people who live here agreed to give back the train and Jackson took it, no questions asked

Someone at the home said they had purchased the train from someone else and had no idea it was stolen.

“Wow. I really don’t buy that story. We’re just glad we got our train back. That’s all we wanted,” Jackson said in response. “Now we can call our kids back up this weekend and tell them, ‘Listen, your job is back on.”

Police say the case is closed because Jackson isn’t pressing charges.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A pilot is okay after making a hard landing in a field near Falcon Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
‘Very grateful to his maker’: No injuries after mid-air emergency forces pilot to make hard landing near Falcon
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
El Paso County seeing highest COVID case surge among large Colorado counties as vaccinations lag
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest

Latest News

Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates
Blue counties have fire restrictions and bans as of July 28th, 2021
Many popular camping counties have burn restrictions
Huntington Beach restaurant gets backlash for requiring customers to prove they are not...
California restaurant requires proof of being unvaccinated