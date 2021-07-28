Swim instructors encourage parents to get kids in lessons even though summer break is almost done to prevent drownings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local swim instructors are encouraging parents to get their kids in swim lessons, even though summer break is almost done, to help prevent drownings or water-related accidents.

11 News spoke with SafeSplash Swim School, located off North Gate on Bass Pro Drive, about the importance of kids learning to swim. Even though kids are heading back to school, families may still be outdoors with Labor Day approaching, and several more weeks of good Colorado weather.

“All the basic skills of safety, those fundamentals, being able to comfortably put your head in the water, blow bubbles, not breathe in, breathe out, get mobility quickly and get to the side and be able to pull yourself out of the water,” said Tracey Ray of SafeSplash.

According to SafeSplash, kids can drown in just three inches of water, which is barely ankle height. Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for children under four. But, instructors say swimming lessons can reduce the risk of accidental childhood drowning by 88%.

“Obviously it’s a life skill but it also really teaches children to appreciate the water and love the water so you can go to a hotel that has a pool to go swimming, you can go to the lake and jump in knowing that this is fun and not scary,” said Ray.

SafeSplash recommends children learn to swim between 6 months and 10-years-old, although any age can take lessons. Instructors have taught a 90-year-old woman learn to swim before.

“Learning to swim isn’t going to happen in a month, learning to swim happens over the course of a child’s life. The sooner you get them in and introduced to water, the sooner they learn to love the water and appreciate the water and really get that basic mobility and those safety skills,” said Ray.

