Advertisement

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Yes. In places where the virus is surging, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks in public indoor places.

The CDC recently announced the updated guidance, citing new evidence that vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to infect others.

COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, including the now predominant delta variant. But it’s still possible to get infected.

Masking could prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

In short, the vaccine protects you. A mask protects others in case you are carrying the virus without knowing it.

You can find out your county’s level of coronavirus transmission at the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas where transmission is substantial or high. Those areas are marked in orange and red on the site.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What should I know about the delta variant?

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
El Paso County seeing highest COVID case surge among large Colorado counties as vaccinations lag
A pilot is okay after making a hard landing in a field near Falcon Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
‘Very grateful to his maker’: No injuries after mid-air emergency forces pilot to make hard landing near Falcon
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Indiana apartment
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
Henry McDowell posted this photo on Facebook not long after police said he was wanted on...
Ohio suspect taunts police by holding his wanted photo in Facebook post
Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships...
Bridging the Great Health Divide documentary highlights shortcomings and solutions in rural American health care
Hot and dry through Friday, stormy weekend ahead
Hot and dry Wednesday