Serious crash closes a street in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Crash in downtown Colorado Springs 7/27/21
Crash in downtown Colorado Springs 7/27/21(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday night in downtown Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 at night at Weber Street and Boulder Street. The intersection is northeast of Acacia Park. Weber Street was closed in both directions for the investigation and was still closed last time this article was updated at 10:25 p.m.

Early into the investigation, police believe the crash involved one vehicle and what was described as a moped or motorized bike. The driver of the moped was the one taken to the hospital.

Details on how serious the injuries are were not available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

