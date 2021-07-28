Advertisement

Master list of links for school district websites in the Pikes Peak Region

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.(KKTV/Ashley Franco)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

-Academy School District 20: Some students return on Aug. 16 and all students are back to school starting Aug. 17. Click here for more information from the district including any updates.

Colorado Springs School District 11: First day of school is Aug. 16. Click here for more information from the district including any updates.

Harrison School District 2: First day of school is Aug. 10. Click here for more information on their current plan for students.

Widefield School District 3: First day of school is Aug. 16. Click here for more information from the district on their current plan for students.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8: First day of school varies depending on grade. Grades K, 3, 6 & 9 start Aug. 9 with other grades starting on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. Click here for more information from the district.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12: Click here for more information from District 12.

Manitou Springs School District 14: School will begin on Aug. 20. Click here for more information from the district.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38: First day of school is Aug. 18. Click here for more information from the district.

El Paso County School District 49: First day of school for K, 6th grade and 9th grade is Aug. 2. First day for all students is Aug. 3. Click here for more information and updates from the district.

Pueblo School District 60: First day of school will be Aug. 17. Click here for more information from the district.

Pueblo County School District 70: School will begin on Aug. 12. Click here for more information from the district.

Woodland Park School District RE-2: First student day Aug. 25. Check with building for daily schedule. Click here to read more on their current plan.

