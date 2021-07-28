Landeskog and Avalanche agree to 8-year deal, keeping the 9-year Captain in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - Better late than never.

Colorado Avalanche fans were waiting on the edge of their seats to hear the fate of one of the teams longest tenured players. Hours before free agency began, the news broke. The team finally agreed to terms with Gabriel Landeskog on a brand new eight-year contract that will keep the captain in Denver through the 2028-29 season.

Landeskog, 28, completed his 10th NHL season in 2020-21, his ninth as the Avalanche’s captain. Only Joe Sakic (16 consecutive seasons, 17 overall) served as the franchise’s captain for a longer period of time. Landeskog’s nine-year run as captain is tied for the fifth-longest streak among current NHL players, trailing only Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (14 seasons), Chicago’s Jonathan Toews (13), Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (12) and Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf (11). Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux is tied with Landeskog at nine seasons.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native captained the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy and Honda West Division championship in 2020-21. Landeskog, who was the youngest captain in NHL history when he assumed the role at 19 years, 286 days on Sept. 4, 2012, has led the Avalanche to four straight playoff berths, the third-longest streak of postseason appearances in franchise history.

The second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Landeskog has recorded 218 goals and 294 assists for 512 points in 687 career regular-season games. He ranks sixth on the franchise’s all-time list in goals, seventh in games, eighth in points and 11th in assists. His 38 game-winning goals are tied for sixth in franchise annals while his 61 power-play goals rank seventh.

Since the franchise relocated to Denver in 1995, Landeskog’s 218 goals trail only Sakic (391) and Milan Hejduk (375) for the most in an Avalanche sweater. He is fifth in points and ranks fourth in games played, power-play tallies and game-winning markers in Colorado history.

Only Nikita Kucherov has more goals (221) and points (547) among players from the 2011 draft class, while only Sean Couturier (692) has appeared in more games.

Landeskog finished second on the club in goals (20-tied) and third in points (52) during the shortened 2020-21 campaign. It marked his eighth career 20-goal season, third most by an Avalanche player since the franchise relocated behind Hejduk and Sakic (both 11). Landeskog led the club and tied for third in the NHL with eight game-winning goals. He also paced the team in hits (81), power-play goals (9-tied) and faceoff percentage (56.6). His 56.6 faceoff percentage ranked 10th in the NHL and was the highest of any winger in 2020-21. He scored his 200th NHL goal on Jan. 15 vs. St. Louis and picked up his 500th NHL point on April 11 at Anaheim. Landeskog added 13 points (4g/9a) in 10 playoff games, ranking third on the club.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has appeared in 49 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings, totaling 45 points (16g/29a). He led Colorado in points (seven) and goals (four) during the 2018 playoffs and set a playoff career high with 13 points (2g/11a) in 14 contests during the 2020 postseason.

