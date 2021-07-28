Colorado police department search for arson suspect after patrol car torched

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department northwest of Denver is looking for an arson suspect.

Louisville police say an unoccupied patrol car was set on fire on Sunday. The department believes this was a targeted incident. No injuries were reported but the department says it will cost around $70 thousand dollars to replace the car.

Watch video of the burned vehicle above.

