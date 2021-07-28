Advertisement

Colorado police department search for arson suspect after patrol car torched

Louisville police say unoccupied patrol car set on fire.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department northwest of Denver is looking for an arson suspect.

Louisville police say an unoccupied patrol car was set on fire on Sunday. The department believes this was a targeted incident. No injuries were reported but the department says it will cost around $70 thousand dollars to replace the car.

