UPDATE: Springs child reunited with mom after numerous social media shares

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): We are so happy to report that the little boy has been reunited with his mother. HUGE HUGE THANKS to all who shared this and helped locate his mom!

PREVIOUS (1 p.m.): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help!

A small child was found on the west side of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. He’s safe with deputies, and now the sheriff’s office is trying to find his guardian.

Found Child in the 2600 block of Robinson Street. Map attached with picture of child. Child is approximately 4-5 years old, white male with blonde hair. #FoundChild Please call 719-390-5555 if you know who he is. pic.twitter.com/KdFkKq1DVE — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 28, 2021

