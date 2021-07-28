UPDATE: Springs child reunited with mom after numerous social media shares
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): We are so happy to report that the little boy has been reunited with his mother. HUGE HUGE THANKS to all who shared this and helped locate his mom!
____________________________________________
PREVIOUS (1 p.m.): The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help!
A small child was found on the west side of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. He’s safe with deputies, and now the sheriff’s office is trying to find his guardian.
