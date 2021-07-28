Advertisement

CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told “CBS This Morning” she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall.

“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she said. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”

With the delta variant fueling a surge of infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the variant is prevalent.

Walensky says the new guidance was prompted by data that vaccinated people can pass on the virus. However, the vast number of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people, she noted. Walensky said 80% of the counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40% of people vaccinated.

The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A pilot is okay after making a hard landing in a field near Falcon Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
‘Very grateful to his maker’: No injuries after mid-air emergency forces pilot to make hard landing near Falcon
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
El Paso County seeing highest COVID case surge among large Colorado counties as vaccinations lag
A still image from Aurora Police from a body camera released to the public on 7/27/21.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest

Latest News

Crash in downtown Colorado Springs 7/27/21
Bike rider seriously hurt after crash in downtown Springs
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center
Level of Community Transmission map in Colorado as of 7/27/21.
Under latest CDC guidance, people in 38 Colorado counties should wear masks while indoors in public spaces
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home