WATCH: CPW relocates moose from a Colorado parking garage

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers worked to safely relocate a moose out of a parking garage and back into the wild!

The wildlife agency shared a video of the process on Tuesday that can be viewed at the top of this article. The young bull moose was in a parking garage in Lionshead Village. The parking garage is located in Vail. An officer was able to tranquilize the animal and the agency expected to have it back in the wild Tuesday afternoon.

“Everything went smoothly this morning, no issues,” Wildlife Officer Devin Duval said of the operation to tranquilize the bull, which started around 8:25 a.m. “We were definitely within that human health and safety realm where there could potentially be an injury to a human or the animal. That is the reason we decided to move it.”

This likely wasn’t the first time the moose was getting to comfortable being around people.

“Wildlife officers have kept an eye on him for the better part of the month, but within the last 10 days this particular bull started frequenting the ground level of the parking garages,” the news release reads. “He was licking the walls, presumably for all the deicing agents that are used on the upper-story decks of the parking structure. CPW has worked closely with the Town of Vail to remove residual salts that may have served as an attractant, but the moose continued to remain in the area.”

Although the wild animal wasn’t acting aggressively, CPW made the decision to relocate the young moose when it started spending a majority of the day in the area.

