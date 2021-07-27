Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
ATVs stolen from the family of a Colorado Springs Olympian and gold medalist were found
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall
Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
7/26/21
Missing woman out of El Paso County located
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
7.26.21
Drying out & heating up this week