No injuries after small plane crashes in eastern El Paso County

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot walked away from a plane crash without injuries Tuesday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News a woman called 911 around 9 a.m. reporting a plane down “in her backyard.” She told dispatchers the pilot was out of the wreckage and walking around.

The crash was reported in neighborhood of McClandish Road in Peyton a few miles south of the Meadow Lake Airport.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene now and will update as we learn more.

