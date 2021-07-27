No injuries after small plane crashes in eastern El Paso County

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot walked away from a plane crash without injuries Tuesday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News a woman called 911 around 9 a.m. reporting a plane down “in her backyard.” She told dispatchers the pilot was out of the wreckage and walking around.

The crash was reported in neighborhood of McClandish Road in Peyton a few miles south of the Meadow Lake Airport.

EPSO is on scene of a single small plane crash in the 5800 block of McClandish Road in Falcon, Colorado. No medical needed, fencing on properties damaged. The FAA and The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead in this investigation. pic.twitter.com/TAbwzzvaIz — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 27, 2021

