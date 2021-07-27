No injuries after small plane crashes in eastern El Paso County
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot walked away from a plane crash without injuries Tuesday morning.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News a woman called 911 around 9 a.m. reporting a plane down “in her backyard.” She told dispatchers the pilot was out of the wreckage and walking around.
The crash was reported in neighborhood of McClandish Road in Peyton a few miles south of the Meadow Lake Airport.
