Motorcyclist deaths remain a problem, despite downward trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorcyclist deaths are down about 18% compared to this time last year, but the experts with the Colorado Department of Transportation don’t want drivers to forget the traffic problem.

According to CDOT, 2020 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado motorcyclists. Therefore, seeing lower numbers thus far in 2021 doesn’t necessarily mean motorcycle crash number are “low,” but rather numbers are “lower” than the all-time worst. CDOT officials added they typically see a jump in motorcycle deaths each summer.

There have been 66 motorcyclist deaths this year in Colorado. Of that total, seven happened in the five-day span between July 22-26. When averaging out the total, that equals about two motorcyclist deaths in the state every week.

“So many traffic crashes that involve motorcyclists involve drivers that just didn’t see them,” said CDOT Safety Communications Manager Sam Cole. “Motorcycles are hard to see coming down the road, but you know what’s harder to see ... that’s the funerals. That’s the devastated families of motorcyclists who are killed in a crash, and that’s why we are calling it the ‘Hard to See’ campaign.”

According to CDOT data, motorcycles make up 3% of vehicles, yet they account for 25% of traffic deaths. El Paso County has been known as a state hotspot for motorcycle crashes in recent years. The county had more motorcycle deaths than any other Colorado county in 2020, according to CDOT.

CDOT is encouraging motorcyclists to do their part by being equally as vigilant as drivers and wearing helmets, even though helmets are not required by law.

