MISSING: Statewide alert activated for a missing senior from Colorado Springs area

7/26/21
7/26/21
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Monday night for a missing senior from Colorado Springs.

At about 6:35 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Information shared details for 89-year-old Frances Vialpando. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Black Forest area. She was on foot along Ravine Drive near Black Forest Road just north of Shoup Road. She was last seen wearing a bright orange or pink shirt with blue jeans.

According to the CBI, Vialpando suffers from a cognitive impairment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting she is 82, while the CBI is reporting she is 83. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also referred to her as “Frances” while the alert by CBI referred to her as Francis.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

