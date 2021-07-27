MISSING: Statewide alert activated for a missing senior from Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Monday night for a missing senior from Colorado Springs.

At about 6:35 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Information shared details for 89-year-old Frances Vialpando. She was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Monday in the Black Forest area. She was on foot along Ravine Drive near Black Forest Road just north of Shoup Road. She was last seen wearing a bright orange or pink shirt with blue jeans.

According to the CBI, Vialpando suffers from a cognitive impairment. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting she is 82, while the CBI is reporting she is 83. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also referred to her as “Frances” while the alert by CBI referred to her as Francis.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

EPSO is looking for 82-year old Frances Vialpando who was last seen in the 13000 block of Ravine Drive West. Ms. Vialpando was last seen wearing blue jeans and a bright pink or orange shirt. Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen Ms. Vialpando. #Missing #FindFrances pic.twitter.com/PdN9J4NZdo — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 26, 2021

