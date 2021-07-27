Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State health officials announced Tuesday that Nevada will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest mask guidance.

The new requirement means everyone, including fully vaccinated people, must wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with high transmission of COVID-19, beginning Friday, July 30.

Twelve of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently deemed as having substantial or high transmission. They include: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine.

Eureka, Humboldt and Lander counties are listed as moderate and Pershing and Storey counties are at low transmission as of the latest CDC updates.

State health officials urged businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission to adopt the changes as soon as possible.

Additionally, the new CDC mask guidance issued Tuesday included a recommendation for universal masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Signed in early May, the State’s Emergency Directive 045 stipulates that “individuals not exempted by Directive 024, Directive 028, or guidance issued by the Nevada Health Response shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering in a manner consistent with current guidance issued by the CDC, and any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC.” This does not apply to participants in “certain activities or events, including but not limited to: athletes, performers, or musicians, to the extent other directives set forth less restrictive face covering requirements for those participants.” Emergency Directive 047 keeps all of these same provisions in place.

In a press release, the City of Reno also is requiring people wear a mask in public indoor settings at all City of Reno facilities.

Employees and visitors to all City of Reno facilities, which includes City Hall and all Reno Parks and Recreation facilities, must follow this new guidance. In-person attendees of Wednesday’s Reno City Council meeting, starting at 10 a.m., are required to wear a mask.

