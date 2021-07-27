Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation was underway in Pueblo on Tuesday after authorities found a body.

Police had set up crime tape in an area just east of I-25 and south of Highway 96. An area along Chester Avenue near City Center Drive was blocked off for the investigation.

Few details were available last time this article was updated other than police believe early into the investigation the incident is a homicide. Police first learned of the body when a citizen reached out to them after they noticed a bad smell. Authorities believe the body has been in the area for several days and the coroner will be responsible for determining the cause of death.

The body has not been identified and no suspects have been named.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

