Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo 7/27/21
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo 7/27/21(KKTV/Jack Heeke)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation was underway in Pueblo on Tuesday after authorities found a body.

Police had set up crime tape in an area just east of I-25 and south of Highway 96. An area along Chester Avenue near City Center Drive was blocked off for the investigation.

Few details were available last time this article was updated other than police believe early into the investigation the incident is a homicide. Police first learned of the body when a citizen reached out to them after they noticed a bad smell. Authorities believe the body has been in the area for several days and the coroner will be responsible for determining the cause of death.

The body has not been identified and no suspects have been named.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
ATVs stolen from the family of a Colorado Springs Olympian and gold medalist found after TV report
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
New name, new sign at the base formerly known as Peterson Air Force Base.
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Big heat continues this week, major weekend changes
Hot and dry afternoon
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12