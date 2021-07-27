Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance

Published: Jul. 27, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance attempting to re-impose mask guidance for vaccinated people.

“The CDC’s new guidance suggesting that vaccinated people wear masks indoors flies in the face of the public health goals that should guide the agency’s decision making,” Ricketts said. “The CDC announcement only furthers the distrust many have with the CDC and does not help to encourage more people to get the vaccines that are helping bring the pandemic to a conclusion. The State of Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidance.”

“Furthermore, I will reiterate my expectations for schools and universities in the fall. Schools should convene in person without mask or vaccine requirements,” Ricketts said.

READ MORE: Lincoln Public Schools reviewing new CDC guidelines recommending masks in schools

The CDC’s guidelines released Tuesday recommend everyone wear masks inside schools regardless of vaccination status. This comes two months after the same officials said masks were no longer needed for the vaccinated. CDC officials said the change is due to the Delta variant which is spreading across the country. Case and hospitalization numbers have been rising nationwide in recent weeks.

“Nebraskans exercise personal responsibility for their own health, and are encouraged to have a conversation with their doctor about the vaccine,” Ricketts said. “These conversations will be important because the virus will be with us forever. Working together, we’ve successfully protected hospital capacity throughout the pandemic. It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way, and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives.”

READ MORE: Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to moderate risk of spread

