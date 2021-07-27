Advertisement

Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Asian spa killings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses is pleading guilty.

Robert Aaron Long signed a plea deal hoping for life without parole in the first four shooting deaths. A Cherokee County judge is hearing a prosecutor describe details of his crimes.

Long still faces execution if convicted of murdering four people at two spas in Atlanta, where prosecutors charged him with domestic terrorism and a hate crime enhancement in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent. But the prosecutor in Cherokee County said investigators didn’t find evidence justifying a hate crime charge.

