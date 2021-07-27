Advertisement

Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again

By CNN
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is heading in the wrong direction with new COVID-19 cases climbing once again.

Hospitalizations are up in many states, too, including Florida.

“Three to four weeks ago we went to a total of 52 patients in our health system who had COVID and today we went over 200,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, chief medical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

More than 90% of the COVID-19 patients being admitted to the medical center are unvaccinated.

“The group of patients who are being admitted who are vaccinated, they have other medical problems and are on certain medications, like immunosuppressants that make them more vulnerable, even though they have been vaccinated,” Atallah said.

Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta variant causing cases to surge in many states, some experts are, once again, urging Americans to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Last week, a White House official said the Sunshine State, along with Missouri and Texas, account for more than 40% of new COVID cases in the United States.

Overall, fewer than half of Americans are fully vaccinated.

A recent poll of unvaccinated adults shows 45% of those surveyed were definitely not going to get a shot.

“By people saying, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated,’ they’re actually choosing to endanger everybody else and they’re prolonging the pandemic,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and emergency physician.

With about 46% of the U.S. population living in a community the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers to have “high” COVID-19 transmission, health experts are urging caution.

“Vaccinated people, stop thinking we’re fully protected,” Wen said. “We’re very well protected, but as long as there are people around us who are continuing to spread COVID-19, that’s actually making us less safe.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
ATVs stolen from the family of a Colorado Springs Olympian and gold medalist found after TV report
New name, new sign at the base formerly known as Peterson Air Force Base.
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday

Latest News

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
El Paso County seeing highest COVID case surge among large Colorado counties as vaccinations lag
Big heat continues this week, major weekend changes
Poor air quality again Tuesday
Rep. Don Young reacts to Lydia Jacoby's historic Olympic win for Alaskans
Bystanders catch smash-and-run driver after motorcycle is hit in Colorado Springs
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories