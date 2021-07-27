Colorado Springs school districts desperately need bus drivers or it could impact your child’s school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The major Colorado Springs school districts need more bus drivers, or it could impact your child’s school year.

11 News reached out districts 11, 20 and 49 in the Colorado Springs area. All districts are struggling to hire bus drivers and are encouraging people to apply. D-49 has even resorted to increasing the pay for bus drivers this school year.

“It’s effecting our parents because we had to cut so many routes so now we have more parents driving their kids to school and some of those parents don’t have time to do that,” said Jack Pietraallo of D-49.

Not only is there a nationwide shortage of drivers, but the lack of bus drivers has been an issue locally for several years.

“When we’re short like this, we’re not able to do any of the field trips. So, all the sporting events, all the football games, all the CHSAA events, we’re unable to support them right now because we simply don’t have the drivers and those kids are missing out on those opportunities in some cases,” said Pietraallo.

