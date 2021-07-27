Advertisement

Bystanders catch smash-and-run driver after motorcycle is hit in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eyewitnesses to a car-versus-motorcycle crash successfully caught the driver after the driver tried to flee.

Police say the motorcyclist was hit by a car just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

“At approximately 8:48 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle that had been hit by a car on southbound Nevada Avenue under I-25 and that the car had left the scene southbound on South Nevada Avenue,” a police spokesperson said.

Moments later, police got a second call -- the driver had been caught.

“A second caller notified CSPD that the operator of the car was being detained by citizens at South Nevada Avenue and Motor City Way,” police said.

The driver was arrested, while the motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with possible broken bones.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

