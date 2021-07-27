‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center

Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After someone tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 with a breakthrough case, the president of the organization announced the club would remain closed until Aug. 2 out of an abundance of caution.
A breakthrough case means the person who was infected was fully vaccinated. The person who tested positive for the virus has mild symptoms.
The following public message was provided to 11 News by Phoebe Lostroh, a spokesperson appointed by the club.