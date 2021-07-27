Advertisement

‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center

File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.
File photo of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After someone tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 with a breakthrough case, the president of the organization announced the club would remain closed until Aug. 2 out of an abundance of caution.

A breakthrough case means the person who was infected was fully vaccinated. The person who tested positive for the virus has mild symptoms.

The following public message was provided to 11 News by Phoebe Lostroh, a spokesperson appointed by the club.

The bridge center was in the spotlight early on in the pandemic because of a deadly outbreak. There were several recovery stories that also made headlines.

For more information on test sites in El Paso County, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
ATVs stolen from the family of a Colorado Springs Olympian and gold medalist found after TV report
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
New name, new sign at the base formerly known as Peterson Air Force Base.
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Big heat continues this week, major weekend changes
Hot and dry trend
7.27.21
Hot and dry for now
carrie bates
1 on 1 with Olympic swimming great, mental health specialist Carrie Bates on Simone Biles withdrawal