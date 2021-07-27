‘Breakthrough’ case of COVID-19 prompts temporary closure of Colorado Springs Bridge Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After someone tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 with a breakthrough case, the president of the organization announced the club would remain closed until Aug. 2 out of an abundance of caution.

A breakthrough case means the person who was infected was fully vaccinated. The person who tested positive for the virus has mild symptoms.

The following public message was provided to 11 News by Phoebe Lostroh, a spokesperson appointed by the club.

“Someone at our club who played on Monday, July 19th and Friday, July 23rd, has tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19, even though the person was fully vaccinated. This person is currently experiencing very mild symptoms. Occurrences like this, unfortunately, are to be expected and will perhaps occur going forward, as the vaccines are known to be less than 100% effective. Nonetheless, the vaccines appear to be effective in reducing the seriousness of “breakthrough” cases in vaccinated people. If you have not been vaccinated and are able, please seriously consider getting vaccinated. Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying the entire Bridge Club membership of this positive case, but especially those who played when this person was in the building. We are not aware of any transmission of COVID-19 at the Bridge Center at this time, but we are temporarily closing the Bridge Club until August 2, 2021.... ...We ask for the cooperation of everyone during this difficult time, and encourage participation in virtual games during this temporary closure period.”

The bridge center was in the spotlight early on in the pandemic because of a deadly outbreak. There were several recovery stories that also made headlines.

