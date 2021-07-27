Advertisement

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max taxis at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas,...
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max taxis at Tulsa International Airport to fly to Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight. American said fuel supplies are being squeezed at “several” airports, which it didn’t name, mostly because of a shortage of tanker trucks or drivers.(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports.

American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

The airline said that the shortages showed up first in the West, where they could affect efforts to fight wildfires. They are now being reported in other parts of the country and will last through mid-August, according to a company memo to pilots on Monday. It asked pilots to conserve fuel by, for example, leaving one engine off while taxiing.

American said fuel supplies are being squeezed at “several” airports, which it didn’t name, mostly because of a shortage of tanker trucks or drivers.

Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, said Reno, Nevada, is the most affected location. Delta said pipelines have been devoting more space to gasoline and diesel and less to jet fuel during the pandemic. Nevada politicians worry that the situation could limit the flow of tourism dollars.

Southwest said the fuel situation hasn’t affected its flights, but it has added more fuel on some planes to limit the amount needed at airports with shortages.

Trade group Airlines for America said it is talking to federal authorities and pipeline operators about the situation, which it said mostly affects smaller airports in the West.

The jet fuel supply is begin taxed by a strong recovery in travel, which means more planes in the air. U.S. air travel has reached about 80% of its pre-pandemic levels, with about 2 million people a day are flying in the U.S., double the number in early March.

The American Airlines memo to pilots was reported earlier by CNBC.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
Items stolen at home of Colorado Springs Olympian; family still celebrates the gold medal win
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall
Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River

Latest News

A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
ATVs stolen from the family of a Colorado Springs Olympian and gold medalist were found
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
After six days of restrictions Colorado City's District Manager says the issue will be resolved...
WATCH - Colorado City Under Sixth Day of Water Restrictions
7/26/21
MISSING: Statewide alert activated for a missing senior from Colorado Springs area