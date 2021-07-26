Advertisement

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.

The VA’s move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.

At the VA, vaccines will be now mandatory for specified health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans, said VA Secretary Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

Employees will have eight weeks to get vaccinated.

“It’s the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said in a statement. “Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19.

“With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise,” he added.

The medical and health care groups issuing a call for mandatory vaccines included the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Public Health Association and, for the first time, a nursing home industry group. LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit nursing homes and elder care facilities, had previously advocated educating nursing home employees about the benefits of getting their shots.

“Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated,” the groups said in a statement. “We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
Items stolen at home of Colorado Springs Olympian; family still celebrates the gold medal win
Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River
File photo.
Police: Teenager killed in crash Friday night
our people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight...
4 taken to hospital following rollover crash Saturday

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States
As COVID-19 cases surge trigged by the rapid spread of the delta variant, health experts are...
COVID: Difficult decisions ahead
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts
The owner of Argosy in Atlanta made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and...
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia