Police oversight commission recommends more funding for crisis response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, known as “LETAC,” will present their first recommendation to city council in a Monday night meeting, according to officials.

After 9 months of “listening and learning,” the panel’s first recommendation asks city council to add about $210,000 in annual funding to crisis response teams, or “CRTs.”

“We should further expand the program to address unmet needs in the community,” the recommendation document says. It explains while there has been praise for crisis response teams from some people in the community, “LETAC has also heard assertions of calls for service where lack of crisis response team availability — in addition to burdening public resources — produced less than optimal results for community members and law enforcement responders.”

Right now, no CRT is on call between midnight and 10 a.m. on any given day.

There are currently four CRTs made up of a law enforcement officer, along with mental health and medical experts. The recommendation suggests changing the model to something similar to the Denver’s STAR Program. Another suggestion is to remove law enforcement officers from some crisis response teams while adding more mental health experts and paramedics. Officials say many calls CRTs respond to don’t have a “crime” element, but rather focus on mental health and medical needs.

The recommendation document lists “reductions in arrests, incarceration, and recidivism ... along with declines in instances of use of force,” as benefits and justification.

City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said, “Over the long run we can find sustainable funding to create these teams and support a lot of our population, especially those ultra users that are calling once or twice a week, every week.”

CRTs already get about $1.2 Million a year, of which 60% comes from the city and 40% from grants.

No action will be taken at the 6 p.m. meeting Monday. City council will hear a presentation from LETAC Chair Janice Frazier and Vice Chair Steve Kern. City council will consider it and decide before approving the 2022 budget this fall. You can listen in to the work session by clicking here and following the prompts on the city’s website.

KKTV asked Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik for a comment from the agency. He said CSPD is waiting until city council decides whether or not to adopt LETAC’s recommendation before making a public comment.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.