Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be renamed to Space Force Monday.

The installations will be renamed to Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station following a renaming ceremony at Peterson at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

11 News asked military officials if the renaming had anything to do with Space Command possibly moving out of Colorado Springs. You may remember, the Air Force announced earlier this year the preferred location for Space Command could move to Huntsville, Alabama.

“Renaming Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain installations has nothing to do with the US Space Command basing decision,” said a Peterson spokesperson. “Renaming Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.”

Several former Air Force bases with space missions have already been renamed including Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado.

11 News also asked military officials how much the renaming will cost. The costs of changing the names to Space Force installations is mostly tied to replacing old signage, although military officials are not exactly sure how much that will cost just yet.

Peterson is home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7; Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9; and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions.

