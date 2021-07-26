Advertisement

Parents of 12 to 17 year-olds to receive a COVID-19 vaccine reminder message

The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
The numbers look good for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado health officials are working to remind parents to get their kids back for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Colorado State Joint Information Center sent out a news release explaining why text messages are going out targeting certain parents and guardians of 12 to 17 year-olds.

“Text messages will be sent from a text recipient: 45778 on July 27 and 30, and emails will originate from ColoradoDPHE@teletask.com on July 29 to notify parents and guardians of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who have records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) that indicate they may be more than 42 days past their first dose,” part of the release reads. “These messages will include information on how to find a vaccine provider to schedule a second vaccination.”

Drying out & heating up this week