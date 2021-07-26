Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

