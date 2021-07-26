Advertisement

Expect more noise from Fort Carson as they do artillery and other training through September 3

Soldiers from Battery A., 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade...
Soldiers from Battery A., 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division assists during the 4th Inf. Div. Band's performance of "The 1812 Overture" at the Fort Carson Freedom Fest, Fort Carson, Colo., July 1, 2018. Freedom Fest is an annual event designed to build resilience at Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson—one of the most deployed posts in the U.S. Army, by focusing on family and friends while celebrating the Nation’s independence.(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents living near Fort Carson can expect more more noise than usual in the coming weeks.

On Monday, an official with the Mountain Post stated multiple units will be conducting noise-generating training until Sept. 3.

The training includes artillery, mortar and flight operations.

“The training is to prepare the units for any potential missions they may be called upon to support around the globe,” Brandy Gill with Garrison Public Affairs wrote. “During this period increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night due to engaged training.”

Noise complaints during this time can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities,” Gill added. “We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

