Advertisement

Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
Items stolen at home of Colorado Springs Olympian; family still celebrates the gold medal win
Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River
More than 20 vehicles crashed on I-15 in Utah after a sandstorm Sunday, July 25, 2021.
8 including children dead following 22-car pileup on Utah interstate
File photo.
Police: Teenager killed in crash Friday night

Latest News

The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Parents of 12 to 17 year-olds to receive a COVID-19 vaccine reminder message
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse