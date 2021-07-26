Advertisement

Colorado Springs native William Shaner wins 10m air rifle gold at Olympics

William Shaner, of the United States, holds his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air...
William Shaner, of the United States, holds his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:21 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOKYO - William Shaner has won gold men’s 10-meter air rifle, adding to the United States’ second-day haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans were shut out on the first day, but won six medals in swimming on Day 2.

The 20-year-old Shaner qualified third and was steady in the finals at his first Olympics, finishing with an Olympic-record 251.6 points. Sheng Lihao, a Chinese 16-year-old with little international experience, took silver and countryman Yang Haoran earned bronze.

Shaner is a native of Colorado Springs. He was one of the top youth shooters in the country and has already had a decorated career at the University of Kentucky, finishing second at the NCAA individual championships and team gold in consecutive seasons. He also was a first-team All-American as a freshman.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

