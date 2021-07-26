Advertisement

Colorado Springs native Amber English wins skeet gold for USA

By Richie Cozzolino and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - American shooter Amber English set an Olympic record to knock off reigning women’s skeet champion Diana Bacosi of Italy.

English hit 56 of 60 targets to bounce back from just missing the U.S. team for the 2012 and 2016 Games. Bacosi matched English by hitting 47 of 50 shots to reach the final. But she missed on her third attempt and a chance to repeat as Olympic champion. Wei Meng of China took bronze after tying a world record in qualifying.

English is a Colorado Springs native and attended Cheyenne Mountain High School. Shortly after English’s victory, Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet by winning men’s gold.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/26/2021 1:43:34 AM (GMT -6:00)

