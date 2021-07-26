Items stolen at home of Colorado Springs Olympian, family still celebrates the gold medal win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is celebrating after their 18-year-old daughter won the first U.S. gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Sunday morning. Her name is Anastasija Zolotic, and she has lived and trained in Colorado Springs since 2019.

The Zolotic family is currently in Orlando, Florida cheering on their daughter from more than 5,000 miles away. Anastasija’s mother, Dragana Zolotic, spoke with 11 News Sunday morning; she says her daughter has always been talented and has had her sights set on the Olympics since she was little.

“She showed talent early, I want to say she was like 10 or 11 when they started taking her to tournaments. Mostly in the US and then after that internationally, and she would win almost every single tournament as she would go. She would talk about her sport and she would say like yeah I’ll go to the Olympics, and all the kids in school knew that she was going to the Olympics and stuff. Yep she did it!” says Dragana.

While the family is celebrating their highest of highs, they started off the weekend on a low note. Dragana tells 11 News as they were leaving for Orlando on Friday, they noticed items missing from outside their home. “Friday morning we were leaving to airport to come to Orlando and watch Anna compete. As we are taking our suitcase outside of the house to put it in the car we noticed that our trailer with the two ATVs was gone” says Dragana.

Colorado Springs police say a 2015 and 2019 Polaris sportsman and trailer were stolen from the residence on July 23. A picture of the stolen ATV’s can be seen below.

The Zolotic family says they are not letting this put a damper on a weekend for the record books. “I’ll be thinking of my daughters success you know. But it’s difficult you know I cannot process that, it’s hard to believe that somebody is that brave to come into someone’s property and steal something. It’s just not right, it’s not fair” says Dragana.

If you have any information on the missing ATV’s or trailer, call police right away at 719-444-0000.

