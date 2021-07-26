Advertisement

3rd body found in the Poudre River following destructive mudslide

An aerial photo of the Poudre River following a mudslide that happened on on 7/20/21.
An aerial photo of the Poudre River following a mudslide that happened on on 7/20/21.(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Search crews recovered a third body in the Poudre River following a destructive mudslide back on July 20.

The body of a man was found Monday morning. No search operations are planned for Tuesday of this week. Crews found a woman’s body back on Wednesday and then the body of another man on Sunday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting six homes and one detached garage were destroyed by the flash flooding. All of the structure were on Black Hallow Road, an area in the Poudre Canyon that is west of Fort Collins.

None of the people have been publicly identified.

You can see video of some of the destruction left behind below:

