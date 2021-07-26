2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A little boy has succumbed to his injuries after falling off an escalator at an Aurora mall Sunday.

“This Monday is especially difficult,” Aurora Police Department spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement to 11 News sister station CBS Denver. “The 2-year-old who fell yesterday has died from their injuries early this morning.”

Police told CBS Denver that the toddler’s father was carrying him when the boy slipped out. Witnesses said they saw the small boy lying on the ground unconscious afterward.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming, I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside he was on the phone I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator,” witness Cesar Solorzano told CBS Denver.

Right now, the incident is believed to have been a tragic accident, but police say it is still under investigation.

“All incidents where a child of this age is seriously injured or killed are thoroughly investigated by our Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit,” Longshore said. “The investigation remains open and active. We are asking anyone that may have witnessed this, that have not yet spoken to the police, to please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers so that we may follow up with them.”

The fall happened at the Aurora Town Center around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.