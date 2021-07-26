Advertisement

2-year-old dies after fall from escalator in Aurora mall

A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his...
A police officer closes off an escalator where a 2-year-old child reportedly tumbled out of his father's arms and fell off. The boy was in critical condition and died from his injuries several hours later.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A little boy has succumbed to his injuries after falling off an escalator at an Aurora mall Sunday.

“This Monday is especially difficult,” Aurora Police Department spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement to 11 News sister station CBS Denver. “The 2-year-old who fell yesterday has died from their injuries early this morning.”

Police told CBS Denver that the toddler’s father was carrying him when the boy slipped out. Witnesses said they saw the small boy lying on the ground unconscious afterward.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming, I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside he was on the phone I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened, that a little kid fell off the escalator,” witness Cesar Solorzano told CBS Denver.

Right now, the incident is believed to have been a tragic accident, but police say it is still under investigation.

“All incidents where a child of this age is seriously injured or killed are thoroughly investigated by our Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit,” Longshore said. “The investigation remains open and active. We are asking anyone that may have witnessed this, that have not yet spoken to the police, to please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers so that we may follow up with them.”

The fall happened at the Aurora Town Center around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight
A local Colorado Springs family is celebrating the win of their 18-year-old daughter who won...
Items stolen at home of Colorado Springs Olympian; family still celebrates the gold medal win
Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River
File photo.
Police: Teenager killed in crash Friday night
our people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight...
4 taken to hospital following rollover crash Saturday

Latest News

William Shaner, of the United States, holds his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air...
Colorado Springs native William Shaner wins 10m air rifle gold at Olympics
LETAC expected to make recommendations for CSPD soon
Police oversight commission recommends more funding for crisis response
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force installations renamed to Space Force Monday