Shots fired outside southeast Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when gunshots were fired in broad daylight outside a Colorado Springs motel Sunday morning.

Police recovered six shell casings from the parking lot but found no damage and no victims.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. at the HomeTowne Studios off Airport and Afternoon Circle.

“Officers responded fast,” a lieutenant told 11 News, but the shooter or shooters had already fled.

The incident is under investigation. There is currently no suspect information. Anyone who knows something that can help in the case is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

