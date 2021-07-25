Advertisement

Shots fired outside southeast Springs motel

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when gunshots were fired in broad daylight outside a Colorado Springs motel Sunday morning.

Police recovered six shell casings from the parking lot but found no damage and no victims.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. at the HomeTowne Studios off Airport and Afternoon Circle.

“Officers responded fast,” a lieutenant told 11 News, but the shooter or shooters had already fled.

The incident is under investigation. There is currently no suspect information. Anyone who knows something that can help in the case is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Police: Teenager killed in crash Friday night
our people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight...
4 taken to hospital following rollover crash Saturday
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Health department warns about plague in Colorado, including El Paso County
(Source: WAFB)
Colorado Springs school plans on having a ‘NORMAL’ school year with no mask requirement and normal sports activities

Latest News

Arkansas River, undated photo
Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River
Denver police respond to 5 shootings over the weekend
The Denver Fire department responded to a home explosion Saturday morning near Perry Street and...
Denver Fire Department responds to explosion at a home Saturday morning
A Colorado Springs police vehicle parked next to crime tape outside the Havana Grill on July...
1 injured in shootout outside Colorado Springs restaurant overnight