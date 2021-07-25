Man dies in rafting accident on Arkansas River

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A rafter died Saturday while navigating a treacherous section of the Arkansas River.

Wildlife officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon regarding a rafting accident at Numbers Recreation Site north of Buena Vista.

“AHRA (Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area) rangers responded, and when they arrived on the scene they learned a raft flipped in what is known as rapid No. 5,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. “A commercial rafting company downstream of the incident rescued a non-responsive man from the river and a commercial guide immediately began performing CPR on the victim.”

Rangers and an EMS team from Chaffee County took over life-saving efforts after getting on scene but were unable to resuscitate him. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

CPW says the 5-mile Numbers section is steep and rocky and is known for technical and challenging rafting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.