Denver police respond to 5 shootings over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead following a series of shootings in Denver over the weekend.

Since Friday night, Denver police officers have responded to five shootings in the city. The police department says two of the shootings were fatal.

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 Friday evening in the area of East Montview Boulevard and North Central Park Boulevard. One man was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

The next shooting happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning and claimed two victims.

UPDATE: Both victims were declared deceased, an adult male and female. The scene is being processed for evidence, and no suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) https://t.co/GIodAIo4yM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 24, 2021

Saturday night, police responded to another shooting, this time on Vine Street. A woman was found badly injured at the scene and was declared deceased shortly after reaching an area hospital.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a shooting on Northfield Boulevard near Quebec Street seriously injured a man. Two hours after that, the fifth shooting of the weekend was reported at Chestnut and 19th Street just a few blocks from Coors Field, injuring two.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. At this point, none of the shootings appear related.

