Avalanche sign Makar to $54M, 6-year deal on Day 2 of draft

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the second day of the NHL draft by signing top defenseman Cale Makar to a $54 million, six-year contract that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9 million.

The deal comes on the heels of Chicago trading for and extending Seth Jones for $76 million over eight seasons and Dallas signing Miro Heiskanen to an eight-year contract for more than $67 million.

The Makar deal is the first of what could be many moves Saturday in what promises to be a busy offseason.

7/24/2021 9:16:35 AM (GMT -6:00)